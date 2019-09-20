High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County(9-20/19):Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week
All games due to kickoff at 7:30pm TONIGHT…
Dudley(3-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-2)
At Bill Slayton Stadium and check out tonight’s game on GreensboroSports Radio…Pregame at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7:30pm…All the action tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley with us tonight and Don Moore with the Scoreboard updates coming up on GreensboroSports Radio and our this is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…
Southwest Guilford(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(2-2)
Wyatt Smith at this game for GreensboroSports.com at Roscoe Billings Stadium
Southern Guilford(2-2) at Western Guilford(3-1)
At Doug Henderson Stadium and D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com
Grimsley(4-0) at Smith(1-3)
At Claude Manzi Stadium
Page(1-3) at East Forsyth(4-0)
At Fred Lewis Stadium
Eastern Guilford(2-2) at Reidsville(4-0)
At Community Stadium, in Reidsville
Ragsdale(2-2) at Northeast Guilford(2-1)
At Bill Bookout Stadium
High Point Andrews(2-1) vs. High Point Central(0-4)
At Simeon Stadium
WS Atkins(1-2) at Bishop McGuinness(0-4)
Northern Guilford(3-1) OFF
High Point Christian(4-1) OFF
Picks for this week:
Dudley
Grimsley
East Forsyth
Reidsville
Southwest Guilford
Ragsdale
Western Guilford
High Point Andrews
WS Atkins
(Picks now at (33-13) on the season.) Last going (7-3)….
This Week’s Top Ten Poll
1)Grimsley(4-0)
2)Dudley(3-1)
3)Northern Guilford(3-1)
4)Southeast Guilford(2-2)
5)Ragsdale(2-2)
6)Eastern Guilford(2-2)
7)Western Guilford(3-1)
8)Northeast Guilford(2-1)
9)Southwest Guilford(2-2)
10)TIE:Northwest Guilford(2-2)/High Point Christian(4-1)
