High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County(9-20/19):Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

All games due to kickoff at 7:30pm TONIGHT…

Dudley(3-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-2)

At Bill Slayton Stadium and check out tonight’s game on GreensboroSports Radio…Pregame at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7:30pm…All the action tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley with us tonight and Don Moore with the Scoreboard updates coming up on GreensboroSports Radio and our this is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…

Southwest Guilford(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(2-2)

Wyatt Smith at this game for GreensboroSports.com at Roscoe Billings Stadium

Southern Guilford(2-2) at Western Guilford(3-1)

At Doug Henderson Stadium and D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com

Grimsley(4-0) at Smith(1-3)

At Claude Manzi Stadium

Page(1-3) at East Forsyth(4-0)

At Fred Lewis Stadium

Eastern Guilford(2-2) at Reidsville(4-0)

At Community Stadium, in Reidsville

Ragsdale(2-2) at Northeast Guilford(2-1)

At Bill Bookout Stadium

High Point Andrews(2-1) vs. High Point Central(0-4)

At Simeon Stadium

WS Atkins(1-2) at Bishop McGuinness(0-4)

Northern Guilford(3-1) OFF

High Point Christian(4-1) OFF

Picks for this week:

Dudley

Grimsley

East Forsyth

Reidsville

Southwest Guilford

Ragsdale

Western Guilford

High Point Andrews

WS Atkins

(Picks now at (33-13) on the season.) Last going (7-3)….

This Week’s Top Ten Poll

1)Grimsley(4-0)

2)Dudley(3-1)

3)Northern Guilford(3-1)

4)Southeast Guilford(2-2)

5)Ragsdale(2-2)

6)Eastern Guilford(2-2)

7)Western Guilford(3-1)

8)Northeast Guilford(2-1)

9)Southwest Guilford(2-2)

10)TIE:Northwest Guilford(2-2)/High Point Christian(4-1)