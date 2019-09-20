Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 20, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Dudley (3-1) at Southeast Guilford (2-2) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #3 – 8:30 PM
2 Q
Dudley (3-1) – 7
Southeast Guilford (2-2) – 0
0 Q
Grimsley (4-0)
Smith (1-3)
2 Q
Page (1-3) – 0
East Forsyth (4-0) – 29
2 Q
Eastern Guilford (2-2) – 9
Reidsville (4-0) – 28
2 Q
Southwest Guilford (2-2) – 13
Northwest Guilford (2-2) – 7
2 Q
Ragsdale (2-2) – 7
Northeast Guilford (2-1) – 6
2 Q
Southern Guilford (2-2) – 14
Western Guilford (3-1) – 12
1 Q
High Point Andrews (2-1) – 14
High Point Central (0-4) – 7
HALF
Winston-Salem Atkins (1-2) – 0
Bishop McGuinness (0-4) – 0
0 Q
Mount Tabor (2-2)
West Forsyth (4-0)
HALF
Myers Park (3-0) – 42
Hough (1-2) – 7
0 Q
Montgomery Central (1-3)
Eastern Randolph (3-1)
0 Q
Cardinal Gibbons (2-1)
Cleveland (4-0)
