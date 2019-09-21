College Football Final – Washington and Lee 52, Guilford 14
LEXINGTON, Va. – Sophomore quarterback Jack Pollard accounted for 306 total offensive yards and three touchdowns in Washington and Lee University’s 52-14 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football win over visiting Guilford College Saturday. The sophomore signal-caller ran for a game-high 110 yards and a score on 15 carries. He also threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Washington and Lee’s (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) defense sacked Guilford quarterback Alex Manley six times and forced five Quakers’ turnovers that led to 28 points. The Generals’ Dean Johnson made nine tackles, forced a fumble, and had a third-quarter interception that set up Alex Wertz’s 19-yard touchdown run that opened a 45-7 Generals’ lead.
Guilford grabbed a 7-0 advantage on Manley’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Tre Alexander on the game’s first possession. The Quakers converted two fourth downs on the 12-play, 74-yard drive.
The teams exchanged turnovers later in the quarter. Guilford’s Jeremiah Hedrick (9 tackles) recovered a fumble and Washington and Lee’s Davis Waldrop grabbed interception at the Generals’ 10-yard line that squelched a Guilford scoring chance. Washington and Lee’s Josh Breece scored eight plays later on a 46-yard run up the middle that tied the game and triggered a 52-0 Generals’ run.
Guilford’s defense held Washington and Lee to a 21-yard Jarrett Wright field goal after the Generals had first-and-goal from Guilford’s one-yard line. Christopher Elliott recovered a Quakers’ fumble on the ensuing drive that led to the first of two Pollard scoring passes to Montgomery Owen. The 39-yard scoring play gave the hosts a 17-7 halftime lead.
Pollard scored on a 21-yard touchdown run on the second-half’s opening possession and then found Owen from 71 yards out to make it a 31-7 game midway through the third quarter. Luke Alison, Alex Wertz, and R.J. Milligan added scoring runs as Washington and Lee scored touchdowns on five-straight second-half possessions.
Guilford’s Manley connected with Jermaine Russell for a 65-yard scoring play with 6:52 left in the game to provide the final margin. Manley completed 26-of-37 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Russell made a game-high 11 receptions for 181 yards and a score. He finished with a career- and game-high 234 all-purpose yards. Alexander caught a career-best eight balls for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Washington and Lee’s vaunted option attack rolled up 622 total offensive yards on 75 plays, 426 on the ground. Wertz had 15 carries for 74 yards and a score. Breece finished with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Pollard completed seven-of-10 passes for 196 yards, three to Owen, who had 129 receiving yards.
Guilford hosts league-rival Shenandoah University Saturday (9/28) in its home opener. The Quakers’ annual Homecoming Game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.