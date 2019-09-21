College Football Today Finals(9/21/19):APP State gets big block FG late, to top Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

The final from Chapel Hill and this was probably the most talked about and most watched football game in the state today….

Appalachian State 34, North Carolina 31

Blocked FG late by Appalachian State to secure the victory over the Tar Heels…

Thomas Hennigan, from Northwest Guilford HS, with 6 receptions for 90 yards for APP State….

Washington and Lee 52, Guilford College 14

Winston-Salem State 23, Tuskegee 20

Wake Forest 49, Elon 7

Greensboro College OFF

N.C. A&T OFF

N.C. State 34, Ball State 23

Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

East Carolina 19, William and Mary 7

Campbell 31, Davidson 29

Wofford 49, Gardner-Webb 10

UNC-Pembroke 28, Catawba 14

Lenoir-Rhyne 34, Newberry 17

N.C. Central 45, Elizabeth City State 7

Wingate 34, Fayetteville State 24

Pittsburgh 35, Central Florida 34

Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17

Syracuse 52, Western Michigan 33

Florida State 35, Louisville 24

Miami 17, Central Michigan 12

Boston College 30, Rutgers 16