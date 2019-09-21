College Football Today for our Local, Area, ACC and Statewide teams

Local:

Guilford College at Washington and Lee 1pm ODAC game for Guilford and Quakers finally home next Saturday and it will seem like they are finally home for Christmas…

N.C. A&T Aggies OFF today..A&T will meet Delaware State this coming Thursday night….

Greensboro College OFF today…

Elon at Wake Forest Noon…Last check Elon down 21-7 to Wake/Mr. Friday Night, in the second quarter…

Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee 1pm

ACC Today:

Appalachian State at North Carolina 3:30pm

Ball State at N.C. State 7:30pm

Charlotte at Clemson 7:30pm

Boston College at Rutgers Noon

Western Michigan at Syracuse Noon

Central Florida at Pittsburgh 3:30pm

Louisville at Florida State 3:30pm

Central Michigan at Miami 4pm

Old Dominion at Virginia 7pm

Statewide Games for Today:

Elizabeth State at N.C. Central 4pm

William and Mary at East Carolina 6pm

Newberry at Lenoir-Rhyne 6pm

Davidson at Campbell 6pm

Gardner-Webb at Wofford 6pm

Catawba at UNC-Pembroke 7pm

Lincoln(Pennsylvania) at Fayetteville State 7pm