College Football Today for our Local, Area, ACC and Statewide teams
Local:
Guilford College at Washington and Lee 1pm ODAC game for Guilford and Quakers finally home next Saturday and it will seem like they are finally home for Christmas…
N.C. A&T Aggies OFF today..A&T will meet Delaware State this coming Thursday night….
Greensboro College OFF today…
Elon at Wake Forest Noon…Last check Elon down 21-7 to Wake/Mr. Friday Night, in the second quarter…
Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee 1pm
ACC Today:
Appalachian State at North Carolina 3:30pm
Ball State at N.C. State 7:30pm
Charlotte at Clemson 7:30pm
Boston College at Rutgers Noon
Western Michigan at Syracuse Noon
Central Florida at Pittsburgh 3:30pm
Louisville at Florida State 3:30pm
Central Michigan at Miami 4pm
Old Dominion at Virginia 7pm
Statewide Games for Today:
Elizabeth State at N.C. Central 4pm
William and Mary at East Carolina 6pm
Newberry at Lenoir-Rhyne 6pm
Davidson at Campbell 6pm
Gardner-Webb at Wofford 6pm
Catawba at UNC-Pembroke 7pm
Lincoln(Pennsylvania) at Fayetteville State 7pm
