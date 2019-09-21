Greensboro College Volleyball Tops Randolph & Brevard In Non-Conference Tri-Match

Volleyball Tops Randolph & Brevard In Non-Conference Tri-Match

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Greensboro College volleyball team went 2-0 in a tri-match hosted by the Wildcats of Randolph College Saturday.

In their first match of the day, the Pride defeated the host Wildcats in straight sets before defeating the Tornados of Brevard College 3-1.

Against Randolph, Greensboro won the first two sets by identical 25-22 scores before sailing past the Wildcats in Set 3 25-14 to win the match.

Hailey Stout posted a match-high 12 kills while Sarah Egbers and Carly Uhlir combined for 15 kills. The offensive attack was set up by the great setter play by Dixie Fulk and Olivia Norris, who combined to pass for 28 assists. Uhlir also had a team-high 14 digs and two service aces.

Following their victory over Randolph, Greensboro won the opening two sets against Brevard College by scores of 25-16 and 25-23 before the Tornados sent the match into a fourth set with a 25-19 win in Set 3. However, Greensboro was able to hold on to win the fourth set by a 25-23 score to secure the victory.

Alicia Artis had a team-high eight kills in the win while Natalie Rosinski posted seven kills.

“I am extremely proud of the way we played today,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We worked really hard this week on minimizing our hitting errors a I think we were able to do that for the most part today.

“Defensively we were really scrappy. We touched a lot of balls on our block and made several hustle plays in both matches.”

The Pride will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Mary Baldwin University to open USA South Athletic Conference play. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.