High School Football Friday Night Finish:Must have been a Full Moon somewhere with SG by 2 over WG, NEG tops Ragsdale by 2 points(OT) and HP Andrews gets past HP Central 29-28(Some close games right there)

Lots of wild scores rolling in here tonight, and that Southern Guilford over Western Guilford final score, with SG over WG 21-19, and look at that, just a two point difference….A bump in the road for the Western Guilford Hornets and a big bump, at that…Hornets were rolling coming into this game, and looked like a sure-fire winner, in their work to claim another victory..At least that his how a lot of our fans were feeling this one….Fine job by Southern Guilford, to go into Doug Henderson Stadium and steal one from the Hornets….From what I was following over the course of this game, Southern went up in the first half, by 21-19, and this scored stayed the same, for the rest of the game…

There was a whole host of football fans that thought Ragsdale would go into Northeast Guilford’s Bill Bookout Stadium tonight, and that the RHS Tigers would leave out at the end of this game, as the Winner…Not so fast my feathered friends, NEG had a say, and the Rams came to play today/tonight, and Northeast got past the Rasdale Tigers, 22-20(Overtime)…This could have been one of those season-changing wins/games for the NEG Rams, as tonight, they stepped up their game and left out from Hicone Road as now, the team to beat…NEG showing that the “Rams Are For Real”….

Last week we were talking about the Grimsley Whirlies being for real, and they are still the same after this week…Grimsley is the team to beat in the Metro and the Triad…Grimsley now at (5-0), after the Whirlies 49-7 win over the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles…

More details on this Grimsley game for sure coming your way, in the Saturday Morning Rewind…

High Point Andrews defeated High Point Central, by just one stinking point….29-28 High Point Andrews and many of our followers and fans felt Andrews would take the game, but nobody saw it coming in this close…Andrews just squeaked it out…More on this game, we hope, from The Rewind…Nice win for HPA and the tough loss takes Central to (0-5) on the season…..

We saw the Dudley Panthers in person for the first time this year, and Dudley has plenty of to choose from…Dudley ran two different quarterbacks at Southeast Guilford tonight, there at SEG’s Bill Slayton Stadium…

Dudley got the win, 23-0 over SEG, but it was not all that easy…SEG’s defense played very hard and it showed, as all Dudley could find early in the game was 14 points…Dudley had more chances to score, but the Panthers kept on giving up big plays and the chance to pile up offensive yards, when the Panthers’ offense drew penalties…Dudley took at least 2-3 TD’s off the board tonight, due to those penalties…

Dudley has so many different weapons to choose from…Jahmier Slade ran the team from QB in the first half and carried the ball 3 times for 24 yards, while Slade threw 12 passes and completed eight of them, for 104 yards, with one interception….For Slade 128 total yards and he only played one half…Dudley had 225 yards of Total Offense…Myles Smith ran the ball 6 times for 42 yards, and a touchdown…Marlon Darby had 12 carries for the Dudley Panthers, and gained 49 yards and he scored one TD…Branson Adams had 4 receptions for Dudley, good for 73 yards…Mehki Wall grabbed two passes for the Panthers good for 20 yards and Wall scored on a TD run for Dudley…Michael Wyman had one catch for Dudley, good for 39 yards…

(Dudley is playing, “Hall Ball”…Antonio Hall, the Dudley Panthers’ offensive coordinator.)

The Dudley defense gave up just 114 total yards to Southeast Guilford…The Dudley Defensive Front was our Steak n Shake Player of the Game….The front D was dominant tonight…Southeast Guilford did find 43 yards for Jalen Fairley on 18 carries, while Dudley QB Jordan Farmer ran for 54 yards on 13 rushes…

The Southeast Offense has been stagnant for the past two weeks, but the SEG defense has played well overall…Tonight on defense, Cam Williams picked off two Dudley passes from his DB spot/position, and stopped two TD threats just like that…Mac Tobin, Keith Quick, they both were also defensive stoppers for SEG…

For the Dudley Defense, the front line of Payton Page, Myles Murphy and Jaheim Pittman proved lethal tonight…Dudley was getting great penetration and all types of disruption from their defensive back Zavion Rush in this game..Rush used to be a running back for the Dudley JV’s and played some QB, but now Dudley has so many prime running backs, Rush can focus all of his time on defense..

(Dudley front defensive line, our Steak n Shake Players of the Game, for this Dudley-SEG game.)

At the running back position, Dudley can go with Myles Smith, Marlon Darby, Milan Summers, Nashon Whilhite, or Branson Adams, but Adams and Smith seem to work best out of the slot back position…In the two halves of the Dudley win this evening, Dudley ran with two quarterbacks…Jahmier Slade ran the offense in the first half, and then Manny Elliot took over and ran the Dudley offense from QB, in the second half…Dudley even ran a full-house backfield in half number two, with Wilhite as the power fullback and they had Darby and Smith at halfback…Milan Summers is on offense, but he spends most of his time at linebacker and he played strong, at LB tonight…Summers also punts for the Panthers…

Dudley with a convincing win tonight at Southeast Guilford, but the Panthers could have had/done more, if not for the penalties and the two interceptions, by Cam Williams, from SEG…

Big games tonight and with Grimsley winning and Page losing, the Metro 4-A Race gets more interesting every day….Grimsley can take it, but will they? Page will be the in thick of things when the Metro 4-A gets started, with Ragsdale around third, NWG appears poised for 4th and High Point Central will not be in the running…HP Central appears to be the only team from the Metro, out of the equation…

Southeast is going to have a lot of conference ‘getting ready’ to do, if the Falcons want to repeat as Conference Champions…You hope Eastern Guilford will not get their conference hopes diminished by the Wildcats recent non-conference losses…Southern Guilford might have things in place to make a run for a Mid-Piedmont 3-A Playoff spot….

Dudley should be ready to run the table in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…SWG, then Smith and Western Guilford are fighting to stay out of the basement in that PTA 3-A league and SWG seems to have a solid edge over WG and SG currently…But, the way things have been going so far this season, you never know…You just never know….

That Northeast Guilford-Northern Guilford game, due up in a few weeks, is going to be a real good one…

We will get you still more on tonight’s games, in here on our Saturday Morning Rewind….

**********Up Next……….*********

Glenn(2-2) at High Point Central(0-5) Thursday September 26

Games set for next Friday Night(September 27):

Grimsley(5-0) at Knightdale(5-0)

Highland Springs, Virginia at Page(1-4)

Smith(1-4) at Raleigh Wakefield(3-2)

Asheboro(1-3) at Southeast Guilford(2-3)

Northeast Guilford(3-1) at Eastern Alamance(4-0)

Burlington Williams(3-2) at Eastern Guilford(2-3)

South Iredell(2-3) at Dudley(4-1)

Mount Tabor(2-3) at Ragdale(2-3)

McMichael(0-4) at Northern Guilford(3-1)

Jordan Matthews(1-4) at High Point Andrews(3-1)

Northwest Guilford(2-3) BYE

Western Guilford(3-2) BYE)

Southwest Guilford(3-2) BYE

Southern Guilford(3-2) BYE