High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back at Friday Night’s Highlights and our Special Guest this morning is Vinny Testaverde

You have Grimsley(5-0) going to Knightdale next Friday night, and you have South Iredell coming to Greensboro and headed over to Lincoln Street, to meet the Dudley Panthers(4-1)…

**********Also keep in mind today that a memorial service will be held TODAY at 1 p.m. in the auditorium at Eastern Guilford High School. Please join in celebrating the life and legacy of former Eastern Guilford Wildcat coach, Tommy Grayson…Tommy Grayson will be honored today, at 1pm, at Eastern Guilford High School…**********

what had to be a "hot game" out on Hicone Road last night, with Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford and this game ended in OT…From the HSXtra Section, at the News and Record….Looks like NEG picked off 4 passes last night..

J.P. Mundy, from the HSXtra, on Page at East Forsyth….

“I thought we did some positive things in the running game, early, but had some penalties in the first quarter that really killed those drives. We got in second and third-and-long situations and we’ve got to do better and stay out of those penalty situations. I thought at times we were getting really good pops in the running game.” — Coach Jared Rolfes, Page

Dudley at Southeast Guilford, News and Record HSXtra….

“I mean we got the win, but there was a lot of mistakes that we made. We got to cut down on the mistakes….(Dudley) just needs to come in and clear our heads and celebrate the victory… come in watch film; work, grind and get ready for that next game.”

Senior Dudley Running Back Marlon Darby on heading into next week

Joe Sirera, with the News and Record's HSXtra section, on the Eastern Guilford Wildcats at the Reidsville Rams…..

“We came out on fire and we just got in the red zone five times and didn’t punch it. Then we lose Newby, who was having a heck of a night. He was running hard and we had a lot of energy. You could kind of feel the air go out once Newby got hurt. We have to do a better job of putting the ball in the end zone. Once we can do that we’ll be fine..” — Tony Aguilar, Eastern Guilford coach

Bishop McGuinness getting past WS Atkins, from Craig T. Greenlee, formerly at the News and Record and also working for the WS Journal…

Former NWG basketball player Noah Allred, the 6’7/215 pound running back for Bishop, caught the game-winning pass…Big TD for the “Big Man”….

Interesting note from the Burlington Times-News that the Bartlett Yancey Buccaneers are (5-0) to start the season….

Langston Wertz Jr., at the Charlotte Observer, on the Myers Park Mustangs and their very impressive win over Hough last night…Also a roundup of the Mecklenburg County area and the three teams, Mallard Creek, Charlotte Vance, and Myers Park, that seem to be turning heads down that way….Kings Mountain, also looking very good on the 3-A ledger….

On Myers Park over Hough, 69-21:Myers Park QB Drake Maye, the Alabama recruit, threw for a school-record six touchdowns, ran for one and receiver Twan Flip accounted for two more on special teams and caught a touchdown pass. The Mustangs, who led 42-7 at halftime, are averaging what would be a school-record 55.25 points per game.++++++++++Look out for Kings Mountain, this will be a 3-A team to watch…++++++++++

Jonas Pope IV on Knightdale's 41-17 win over Raleigh Enloe last night…..More on other Raleigh-area games…News and Observer, in Raleigh, the source for these notes….

**********The Jesse Carson at North Stanly game was canceled last night….**********

from the News and Observer in Raleigh:(by Hayley Fowler)

Ahead of a planned rally to support a cheerleading team on probation over a pro-Trump photo, a North Carolina high school has canceled its Friday night football game due to security concerns.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association previously placed the cheerleaders on probation over a picture that was taken of them in uniform with a Trump 2020 banner during a football game. Some community members, who feared the teens’ First Amendment rights were being infringed, had planned to wave a large flag with supporters before the game Friday.

The district said it canceled the North Stanly High School football game because “Stanly County Schools has been notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures our schools have in place for sporting events.”

from the leader of the protest/rally:

“There was no threat,” Jeremy Onitreb, one of the rally organizers, told McClatchy news group in response. “Nobody’s coming up there to hurt the kids. It’s not what this was about.”

When asked if the rally would still take place, Onitreb didn’t hesitate.

“You’re damn right it is,” he said.

“The next rally is going to happen out at the NCHSAA offices,” he added. “Que Tucker is next, we’re coming for her job. Until she decides to resign, we’re taking this fight to her.”

Tucker is the commissioner of the NCHSAA, a position she has held since December 2015.

The NCHSAA was quick to clarify the probation was not a form of punishment, as the association “has not defined the terms of the probation,” the Charlotte Observer reported. The team is also expected to continue cheering, according to district officials.

Read much more on this

From our GreensboroSports.com staff….

Wyatt Smith on Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford, on Friday night….

D.J. Wagner on Southern Guilford upsetting Western Guilford last night, at Doug Henderson Stadium…

Don Tilley and the crew with Dudley at Southeast Guilford last night on GreensboroSports Radio….Tough night for SEG's Tony Graham, who got sick, but battled back and returned to game to make some very big plays for the Falcons…

the great Woody Durham, I mean the other Durham, interviewing Joe Sirera(News and Record), Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS), Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) and Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) on this week's Football in Focus Show…..

