Joey Hackett’s Daughter gets a very good job and well-deserved:Haley Hackett named new girls head basketball coach at Northwest Guilford High School

Excellent basketball and volleyball player back in her day at Southeast Guilford High School and I think she played some volleyball at Appalachian State, before the knees went bad, and now Haley Hackett has been named the new girls basketball coach at Northwest Guilford High School….

She has been the assistant coach on two 3-A State Championship teams, with Coach Kim Furlough at Northern Guilford High School, but now Haley Hackett has taken off on her own, and she now owns the job, as the new girls/women’s basketball coach at Northwest Guilford…

We congratulate Haley on her new job, and the daughter of Joey, the sister of Jody and the niece of Dino Hackett, has taken that Hackett name to a whole new level with her hiring at Northwest Guilford….Great family and so very competitive, and that will help Haley in her new role, as Vikings’ new head basketball coach….

Haley Hackett is on her own, and on her way to a whole new level….She has a super core of kids to work with, in Reagan Kargo, one of the top shooters in the state, a big in Big Megan Harkey, another guard who can score and D-up in Thalia Carter, another big with experience in Jadyn Murray, and guards who saw plenty of playing time last season in Shaena Riddles, Kamryn Pegram, Hannah Parker and Aniston Greene…A truck load of guards and wings and those two bigs and NWG should be ready to let it roll, under new head coach Haley Hackett…

Always good to see a Hackett get ahead and move up…Whether it by Joey, Dino, Jody, Haley, Jax or even Buddy Hackett…..

from Joe Sirera, who was breaking this on Twitter…..

