NWG News Release:Northwest Guilford will hire Haley Hackett to take over the girls’ basketball program

Girls' Basketball Coach at Northwest Guilford High School

Northwest Guilford will hire Haley Hackett to take over the girls’ basketball program.

Haley Hackett will become the sixth girls’ basketball coach to walk the sidelines at Northwest Guilford High School. She will replace Mike Everett who stepped down last week to become the Athletic Director at Northwest.

After a very successful high school career at Southeast Guilford High School, Coach Hackett attended Appalachian State University on an Athletic scholarship for basketball. Coach Hackett has been a very successful coach on the court and trained under some of the best coaches in the region. Her mentors have included Delaney Rudd and Kim Furlough. She spent a year at IMG Academy as a sport advisor and student athlete advisor.

Since 2012, Haley has been at Northern Guilford as an assistant to Coach Kim Furlough where they have enjoyed great success.

While at Northern, Coach Hackett has been instrumental in:

Five Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Championships

Five Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Tournament Championships

2014 West Regional Runners Up

2016 3A State Runners Up

Back to Back State Championships in 2017 and 2018.

3A State Championships in boys track in 2013.

Athletic Director Michael Everett on Hayley Hackett: It became evident as we went through the hiring process that Hayley was a person that we felt confident could lead our program and continue the great success and tradition that has become expected of Northwest Guilford girls basketball.

Principal Ralph Kitley: Coach Hackett is a great fit to take over the reins of the girls basketball program at Northwest Guilford High School. She has experience as a successful high school player and brings the experience of a D1 student-athlete to the table. She has some outstanding mentors that she’s worked with, and I know that Coach Hackett is prepared to do a great job here. She will be an awesome role model for our students. I am very excited about Coach Hackett joining the Viking family!

Michael Everett

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School