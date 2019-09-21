Southern Guilford travels to Western Guilford and upsets the #7 Hornets 21-19

Written By: DJ Wagner for GreensboroSports.com

Greensboro, NC

In a game that came down to who made the least mistakes the Southern Guilford Storm held off the Hornets 21-19. The Hornets who came into the game averaging 199 yards rushing per game were held to just 68 net yards rushing, while they allowed 250 yards rushing for the Storm.

Now to the Game:

Southern won the opening toss but deferred to the second half. Western got the ball, and on the first play of the game it was a 40-yard completion from Robbie Boyd to Javon McCain which flipped the field, but after a couple penalties it was 20-yards from Boyd to Jalen Williams and then 22 more yards to Williams for the TD, the PAT was wide, so it was 6-0 Hornets just 2:05 into the game.

Southern answered right back, first it was QB Myles Crisp on the keeper for 52-yards to the Hornet’s 20, four plays later it was Crisp keeping again and scoring the TD from 1-yard out. Sokrates Redmond made the PAT and it was 7-6 Storm.

Western came back on a good drive but the first big mistake was Robbie Boyd throwing an interception which was caught by Cameron Tatum for the Storm and returned to the Storm 40, after an unnecessary roughness penalty by the Hornets it took it down to the Hornets 45. The Storm drove the rest of the way down the field as the Hornets were unable to stop the rushes and it was Crisp with his second TD on a keeper, this time from 7-yards out and with the PAT and 10:27 to go in the half it was 14-6 Storm.

Western went three and out, but on the next drive Southern fumbled and it was recovered by Makario White for Western at the Southern 37, five plays later it was Boyd throwing 21-yards to Dree Dunn for the TD, the two point conversion failed and it was 14-12 Storm.

Southern struck back, first it was Crisp for 10, then passing to Amari Lee for 36, Jordan Wilson had a 16-yard carry, and the drive finished with Crisp throwing 14 yards to Jalen Smith for the TD. The PAT was good, and it was 21-12 Storm.

Sokrates Redmond kicked off to Dree Dunn who got the ball at the Western 21 and he weaved his way through traffic before pulling away for the 79-yard kickoff return for a TD, the PAT was good, and it was 21-19 Storm. Southern tried to drive down and made it to the Western 38 before they turned it over on downs. Western couldn’t answer as Elijah Broach had a strip sack of Boyd and it was recovered by Isiah Wells for Southern with 21 seconds left in the half. They could not do anything, and the half ended at 21-19 Storm.

Southern got the ball to start the second half and drove all the way down to the Western 13 before Crisp fumbled and it was recovered by Bryson Moore of Western at the Western 27. No one could really move the ball in the third quarter as both defenses locked down from there and after three punts Southern had the ball at the end of three, still leading 21-19.

Southern was not able to do much and were ended punting, on the next drive Western was stopped on fourth and 1 to turn the ball back over to Southern, but then after swapping punts Southern got the ball back with 5:07 to go and a two-point lead. Desmond Thompson took a handoff from the Western 18 but fumbled and turned the ball over as Aaron Berry recovered for the Hornets.

There was 2:38 left in the game when Western got the ball back at their own 15. First play Boyd connected to Dree Dunn for 34 yards to get to midfield, the next play was Dante Bovian for 11 yards to take the ball down to the Southern 40, but a stuffed 1-yard run, dropped pass and a 6 yard run by Bovian set up a fourth and three at the Southern 33, and mistimed snap bounced off Eric Lewis and caused Boyd to fall on it at the 40 to turn it over on downs. Southern kneeled out the clock to take the 21-19 win, and take their record to 3-2, while with the loss the Hornets fell to 3-2.

Stars of the game:

Myles Crisp had 21 carries for 167 yards and 2 TDs rushing as well as going 9-15-0 for 102 yards and 1 TD passing for Southern Guilford.

Dante Bovian had 19 carries for 95 yards for Western Guilford

Robbie Boyd was 8-21-1 for 193 yards and 2 TDs passing.

Dree Dunn had three receptions for 66 yards and a TD and had the 79 yard Kickoff return TD.

The game truly came down to mistakes. Western Guilford had 13 penalties for 121 yards as well as two turnovers. Southern had 352 yards total offense to 261 for Western and Southern had 24 first downs to just 12 for Western. It simply came down to either big plays or bust for the Hornets and tonight it was more bust.

Western Guilford is off next week before travelling to Graham on October 4, while Southern Guilford is also on a bye next week, before travelling to Walter Williams on October 4.