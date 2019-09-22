Elon Women’s Golf Set to Host Inaugural Phoenix Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s golf team hosts its inaugural Phoenix Invitational this Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 23-24 at Alamance Country Club.

Teams will play 36 holes of continuous play on the first day and will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Teams will then tee off of holes one and 10 the final round on Tuesday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“We’re really excited to be hosting our first tournament at Alamance,” said head coach Chris Dockrill. “Our team can’t wait to go out and defend our home course and I expect us to compete these next couple of days.”

Including Elon, a total of 10 schools will compete in the tournament. The Phoenix will field two teams team of five players. Other schools competing as teams include Appalachian State, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, Cleveland State, Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T, Presbyterian, and Wofford. Additionally, Campbell will have someone playing as an individual.

In addition to live stats, updates will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonGolf.

LINEUPS

Elon will have 10 of its golfers on the roster compete in the Invitational. Below are the lineups for this year’s tournament:

Elon – Team A Lineup

1. Adel Vadkerti

2. Cosette Anderson

3. Svarin Yuenyong

4. Sophia Mancuso

5. Audrey Kennett

Elon – Team B Lineup

1. Emily Nash

2. Emily Cohen

3. Faith Francioso

4. Isabella Abdullah

5. Rae Spears

ABOUT THE PHOENIX

The Phoenix opened its fall season on Sept. 9-10 at the Golfweek Program Challenge, hosted by the True Blue Golf Club on Pawleys Island, S.C. Elon combined for a 912 to end the tournament tied for 10th out of 15 with Purdue Fort Wayne. Adel Vadkerti finished tied for 18th overall with a six-over par 222. Emily Nash and Sophia Mancuso both tied for 42nd with a plus-12 228. Audrey Kennett had a two-day total of 238 to place 61st, and Svarin Yuenyong tied for 68th with a 243.