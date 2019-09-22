Greensboro College Pride Men Remain Undefeated In USA South Play With Shutout Soccer Victory Over Berea

Pride Men Remain Undefeated In USA South Play With Shutout Victory Over Berea

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

BEREA, Ky. – Jordy Briceno tallied a hattrick as the Greensboro College men’s soccer team soared past the Mountaineers of Berea College Saturday 6-0.

Greensboro struck for the game’s first goal in the eighth minute when Darli Mihindou found the back of the net off an assist from Parker Spesock before Briceno scored for the first time just eight minutes later to make the score 2-0.

Briceno then struck one final time in the half to give Greensboro a three-goal lead at the halftime break.

Over the final 45 minutes of play, Greensboro got one goal from Briceno while Spesock, Leo Vasconcelos, and Tyler Johnson also scored to secure the seven-goal victory. Gerardo Peraza and Ketia Gresham each had one assist.

“We want to congratulate the boys good team win today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “Dealing with adversity and travel is a good experience. Getting off to a good start in both halves allowed us to play with a little more freedom and create good chances thru out the game.

“We are happy to come away with three points away from home and clean sheet, which is always very important. We need to continue to grow as a group and shift all our efforts to our next game at Mary Baldwin Wednesday.

The Pride out shot Brera 30-4 on the day with 12 shots going on the goalframe. Elmer Martinez was credited with the win in goal after recording two saves over 45 minutes of action while Ronan Lawrence and Jared Simon combined to play the final 45 minutes in goal.

The Greensboro men will return to action Wednesday when they travel to take on Mary Baldwin University for the first time in program history. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.