Sunday Night NFL Scoreboard(9/22/19):QB Kyle Allen has Carolina Panthers cracking the Win Column/Allen Player of the Game with 4 TD passes and 0 INT’s/Locals’ NFL Sunday
Today’s Football Finals from the National Football League:
Carolina Panthers 38, Arizona Cardinals 20
Panthers now (1-2) and led today/Sunday by quarterback Kyle Allen, who went 19-26, for 261 yards and 4 TD’s/0 INT’s…Christian McCaffrey with 153 yards on 24 carries and 1 TD…
New York Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24…Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 3 receptions for 47 yards for the Colts…Season 11 receptions for 80 yards and 1 TD…
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a Solo Tackle, for the Bengals….
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a Solo Tackle, for the 49ers…
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Houston 27, LA Chargers 20….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) 13 receptions for 183 yards and 2 TD’s for LAC…Season 29 receptions, 404 yards and 3 TD’s…D.J Reader(Grimsley HS) for Houston with 3 Tackles, one Solo Tackle, 1 1/2 Sacks, 1 Tackle for a Loss, and 3 Quarterback Hits…
LA Rams 20, Cleveland 13…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 3 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB Hit for the Browns…
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, New Jets 14
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Dallas 31, Miami 6
from Thursday:Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
