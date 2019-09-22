Sure could use a little Good News Today and here’s some!!!

What’s the old song, “We Sure Could Use A Little Good News Today”….Well by way of Twitter, we found some…

Congratulations to Lindsey Braddock the Athletic Trainer at Walter Hines Page High School for being awarded the National Athletic Trainers Association/NATA Safe Sport School Award.

The Safe Sport School Award goes to Lindsey Braddock, with Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists, and the head Athletic Trainer at Page High School and again, Congrats to Lindsey Braddock on winning this award…

The kids at Page are safe, with Lindsey Braddock and the Page Med Sports team/group, keeping an eye on those kids/students….