Carolina Cobras’ Head Coach Billy Back will not be back:Coach Back has turned in his resignation

Cobras wish much success to Coach Back

from www.carcobras.com:



GREENSBORO – The Carolina Cobras have accepted the resignation of Head Coach Billy Back, the team announced today.

As the first Head Coach of the Carolina Cobras, Billy Back led the team to the Championship in its inaugural season in 2018. As well as an appearance in the 2019 Championship game, in which the Sharks won in the last few moments of the game.

The Cobras are grateful for all that Back has done for the organization during his time in the head coaching position. While Back will not be leading the 2020 team, the Cobras look forward to the next season with the NAL.

“On behalf of the entire Cobras organization, we thank Billy Back for everything he has done for us over our first two seasons, and know that wherever he lands, that team will be getting one heck of a good coach. He will definitely be missed by many,” said Rob Storm. “We wish Billy, Stacie and the entire Back family the best of luck! We know he will be successful wherever his path may lead. You will always be part of the Cobras family.”

The Cobras will begin the search for a new Head Coach who will continue to put a winning team on the field and bring the Championship trophy back to Greensboro.

Announcements regarding the 2020 season’s schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Cobras, log on to www.carcobras.com.