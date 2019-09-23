College Men’s Tennis News: Guilford Competes at ITA South Region Championships
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. – Nine members of Guilford College’s men’s tennis team wrapped up play at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) South Region Championships Saturday. The three-day tournament featured singles and doubles brackets comprised of top NCAA Division III men’s tennis student-athletes from Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The teams competed at Berry College.
On the singles side, Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory each posted opening-round victories. Robb defeated Wilber Dotson of Birmingham-Southern College, 6-2, 6-0, in Flight A, while Gregory posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Birmingham-Southern’s Jamie Bekaert in Flight A as well.
Drake Schreiber recorded a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(7) win over Zach Lewis of Birmingham-Southern in the Flight A consolation round before bowing out with a loss to Oglethorpe University’s Alexi Morel, 6-2, 6-1, in the next round.
In the Flight A doubles bracket, the pair of Joe Horne and Schreiber earned an opening-round win over Brandon McGuire and Archer Marlow of Emory & Henry College, 8-5. Also getting a first-round win in Flight B doubles was the duo of Dominik Pocrnja and Jay Montague, who defeated Centre College’s Josh Joiner and Adam Slone, 8-5.
Robb and Gregory teamed up for an 8-5 victory over Ritwik Chatterjee and Philippe Lauture of Rhodes College during the Flight A consolation match.
The final doubles pairing of Kai Glass and Tim Thompson went 2-2 on the weekend as it defeated teams from both LaGrange College and Piedmont College before falling to Jared Jones and Tristian Smallwood of Covenant College in the Flight C consolation final.
The Quakers return to the courts at the Methodist Fall Invitational October 4-5.
