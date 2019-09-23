CONTEST WINNERS – High School & NFL Picks

Posted by Don Moore on September 23, 2019 at 9:52 am under High School, Professional | Be the First to Comment

Texas Roadhouse HS Pigskin Hold ‘Em Contest Week #05 – by (tie-breaker) Johnny Smith

Papa John’s Pizza – Amoroso’s Bakery Pro Picks (Doz. Cookies) Week #03 – Chad Brown

High School Picks contest starts Wednesday.
NFL Picks contest starts Friday.

