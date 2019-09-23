Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for this Week 9/23-9/28/19:Football Friday Homecoming Game vs. Burlington Williams HS
09/23/19 Monday Golf V Girls H 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by EG Stoney Creek Golf Course
09/23/19 Monday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School Senior Night EGHS Tennis Courts
09/23/19 Monday Soccer V Boys H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/24/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford High School
09/24/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southern Guilford High School
09/25/19 Wednesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance
09/25/19 Wednesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A 5:00 PM Conference Meet hosted by Williams Lake Mackintosh
09/25/19 Wednesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Western Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/25/19 Wednesday N/A 5:30 PM Middle School Football vs. Southeast Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/25/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
09/25/19 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Western Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/26/19 Thursday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Northeast Senior High School
09/26/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Walter Williams High School
09/26/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Walter Williams High School
09/26/19 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Walter Williams High School
09/27/19 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Walter Williams High School Homecoming Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/28/19 Saturday N/A 8:30 AM EGHS Athletic Booster Club Golf Tournament Brookwood Golf Course
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.