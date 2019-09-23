Elon Football Remains Among Top 25 in Both National Polls

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football placed No. 24 in the nation in both the STATS FCS and AFCA Coaches polls on Monday, Sept. 23.

STATS FCS Poll | AFCA Coaches Poll

Now ranked for 23 of the last 24 games its played, Elon sets up a matchup between two Top 25 teams this Saturday, Sept. 28, with No. 2 James Madison visiting Rhodes Stadium for Family Weekend at 2 p.m. This weekend’s game marks the 10th game between two ranked teams for Elon since the start of the 2017 season.

Elon is one of six CAA Football teams ranked this week. In the STATS poll, it’s joined by JMU (No. 2), Villanova (No. 8), Towson (No. 10), Maine (No. 12) and Delaware (No. 20). In the AFCA poll, CAA order goes James Madison (No. 2), Towson (No. 10), Villanova (No. 13), Maine (No. 16) and Delaware (No. 19).

