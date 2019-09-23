Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s RED ZONE Football Program Results from Thursday, September 19 and Saturday, September 21
Here are the results from the RED ZONE football program from Thursday, September 19 and Saturday, September 21……
Thursday, September 19
*****Mites ages (9-10)*****
Warnersville Center 18
Lewis Center 6
Windsor Center 34
Leonard Center 0
Peeler Center 33
Glenwood Center 0
*****Midgets ages (11-12)*****
Warnersville Center 36
Leonard Center 0
Lewis Center 31
Peeler Center 0
Saturday, September 21
*****Pee Wees ages (7-8)*****
Lewis Center 20
Brentwood Broncos 6
Warnersville Center 34
Harvell Park Falcons 0
*****Midgets ages (11-12)*****
Brentwood Broncos 7 OT
Windsor Center 6
