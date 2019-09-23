High School Football Games this Week(9/27/19) in and around Guilford County
********All Games set to kickoff at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….**********
Games that are set for this Week
Glenn(2-2) at High Point Central(0-5) Thursday September 26 at Simeon Stadium
Friday Night(September 27):
Grimsley(5-0) at Knightdale(5-0)
Highland Springs, Virginia(4-0) at Page(1-4)
Smith(1-4) at Raleigh Wakefield(3-2)
Asheboro(1-3) at Southeast Guilford(2-3)
Northeast Guilford(3-1) at Eastern Alamance(4-0)
Burlington Williams(3-2) at Eastern Guilford(2-3)
South Iredell(2-3) at Dudley(4-1)
Mount Tabor(2-3) at Ragdale(2-3)
McMichael(0-4) at Northern Guilford(3-1)
Jordan Matthews(1-4) at High Point Andrews(3-1)
High Point Christian Academy(4-1) at Asheville School(1-4) 7pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-4) at Bartlett Yancey(5-0)
Northwest Guilford(2-3) BYE
Western Guilford(3-2) BYE)
Southwest Guilford(3-2) BYE
Southern Guilford(3-2) BYE
