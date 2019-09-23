Monday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(9/23/19)
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, High Point Central HS: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
High Point Central HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 5, Northwest Guilford HS: 2
Page Women’s Field Hockey 10-0 undefeated…..
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 2, Northwest Guilford HS: 1
Girls Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 9, High Point Central HS: 0
