New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(9/23/19), with Grimsley Whirlies and Reidsville Rams locked up at the Top of the Poll

New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week at HSXtra.com and the Top Ten is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….CLICK HERE for the poll page for this week at HSXtra….

T1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Knightdale

T1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2

Friday: East Surry

3. DUDLEY

Record: 4-1

Last week: 3

Friday: South Iredell

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Friday: McMichael

5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 8

Next: At Andrews, Oct. 4

6. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: T10

Friday: At Eastern Alamance

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 9

Friday: At Asheville Christian

8. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: 5

Friday: Asheboro

9. PAGE

Record: 1-4

Last week: 6

Next: Highland Springs (Va.)

10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-3

Last week: T10

Friday: Williams

DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-3), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (3-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).