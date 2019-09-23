New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(9/23/19), with Grimsley Whirlies and Reidsville Rams locked up at the Top of the Poll
New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week at HSXtra.com and the Top Ten is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….CLICK HERE for the poll page for this week at HSXtra….
T1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 5-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Knightdale
T1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
Friday: East Surry
3. DUDLEY
Record: 4-1
Last week: 3
Friday: South Iredell
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 5
Friday: McMichael
5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 8
Next: At Andrews, Oct. 4
6. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: T10
Friday: At Eastern Alamance
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-1
Last week: 9
Friday: At Asheville Christian
8. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-3
Last week: 5
Friday: Asheboro
9. PAGE
Record: 1-4
Last week: 6
Next: Highland Springs (Va.)
10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-3
Last week: T10
Friday: Williams
DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-3), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (3-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).
