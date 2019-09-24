Coaching Vacancies at Kernodle Middle School
**********Check out these current Coaching Vacancies at Kernodle Middle School….**********
Kernodle Middle School is looking for:
Boys Basketball Head Coach
Girls Track Coach
Apply online at www.gcsnc.com
++++++++++For additional information please contact Thea McHam (principal), mchamt@gcsnc.com or Ursula Williams (Athletic Director), williau@gcsnc.com. School phone 336-545-3717.++++++++++
