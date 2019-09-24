Elon Track and Field Announces 2019-20 Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team released its schedule of indoor and outdoor meets for the 2019-20 campaign as announced by Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mark Elliston on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“We are very excited about the schedule we have put together this year,” said Elliston. “We took a good look as a staff to put a good meet schedule for the indoor and outdoor season and we like the great balance of strong competition for the indoor and outdoor season in order to get us prepared for both the (Eastern College Athletic Conference) and the (Colonial Athletic Association) Championships.”

The Phoenix kicks off the indoor season at the JDL Early Bird Invitational on Dec. 8, the first of five meets at the JDL Fast Track facility in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Phoenix. Elon returns from the holiday break back at the complex to compete at the JDL College Kickoff on Jan. 17-18.

Elon heads to Lynchburg, Va., for a pair of meets at the Liberty Kickoff (Jan. 24-25) and the Liberty Flames Invite (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). Following those meets, the Phoenix will take part in the Camel City Invite on Feb. 7-8 and the JDL College Team Challenge on Feb. 13.

The Phoenix heads back to Liberty for the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite on Feb. 14-15 while members of the distance squad will race at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational that same weekend at Boston University. The indoor regular season concludes with the JDL DMR Invitational (Feb. 21-22) before the start of the ECAC Indoor Championships on March 6-8 in Boston.

The 2020 outdoor season for the Phoenix begins with meets at the High Point Invite and the Charlotte Classic on March 20-21. Elon then heads to the prestigious Raleigh Relays on March 27-28 before returning to High Point for the VertKlasse Meeting on April 3-4.

After a meet at the Charlotte Classic on April 10-11, Elon hosts its annual home meet, the Phoenix Invitational on April 11. The Phoenix will split for meets the following weekend at the Duke Invite, the Virginia Invite and the JMU Invitational on April 17-18. The regular season wraps up with another trip to Charlottesville, Va., with the UVA Grand Prix on April 24-25.

Championship season for the Phoenix begins with the 2020 CAA Outdoor Championships hosted by James Madison on May 1-2. Elon will then have select athletes compete at a pair of last chance meets at Mount Olive on May 8-10 and at North Carolina A&T on May 17.

The NCAA East Preliminaries will be held on May 28-30 at the University of Kentucky for any Elon student-athletes that qualify. The 2020 NCAA season concludes with the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 10-13 in Austin, Texas.