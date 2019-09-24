Elon Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Vadkerti Ties for Sixth at Elon Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Adel Vadkerti finished tied for sixth overall with an even 213 as Elon University women’s golf concluded its inaugural Elon Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Alamance Country Club.

FINAL RESULTS

Elon’s A team spent most of the day neck-and-neck with Wofford, but the Phoenix finished third with a three-round total of 879 (+27). College of Charleston turned in a three-under par 281 through the final round to seal the team title. The Cougars combined for an 11-under 841, while CofC’s Jodee Tindal secured the individual title with a seven-under 206. The Terriers pulled past the Phoenix late, taking second place with a plus-23 875. Wofford’s Becca Earl shot a four-under 209 for the runner-up trophy.

“Although our results were not what I had expected, the first annual Elon Invitational was a great success due to all the help from the Elon familly and the staff at Alamance Country Club,” said head coach Chris Dockrill.

HIGHLIGHTS

Vadkerti birdied holes three, four, and five early in the day. The effort helped the Komarom, Hungary native to her best round of the tournament with a three-under par 68. Sophia Mancuso went even on the day, her best outing of the Invitational, to move up seven spots into a tie for 11th. The sophomore ended with a five-over 218. Cosette Anderson came in two strokes behind Mancuso after matching her first-round score of a two-over 73. Anderson’s seven-over 220 was good for a tie for 15th. Svarin Yuenyong was next as the freshman tied for 29th with a 229, and Audrey Kennett rounded out the group with a 230 to tie for 32nd.

Faith Francioso recorded Elon’s only eagle through the two days. Anderson tallied 11 birdies, Vadkerti collected 10, and Mancuso eight. Collectively, Elon’s two teams amassed one eagle, 54 birdies, and 293 pars.

UP NEXT

The maroon and gold will head south to Glencoe, Ala. on Oct. 7-8 to compete in the Chris Banister Golf Classic, hosted by Jacksonville State at Silver Lakes Golf Course.

Elon Invitational

Sept. 23-24 | Burlington, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Charleston (288-272-281–841) -11

2. Wofford (291-290-294–875) +23

3. Elon (289-299-291–879) +27

T4. Appalachian State (300-289-297–886) +34

T4. Gardner-Webb (287-301-298–886) +34

6. Charleston Southern (292-302-300–894) +42

7. Cleveland State (304-290-311–905) +53

8. Presbyterian (298-301-308–907) +55

9. North Carolina A&T (307-315-298–920) +68

10. Elon – B (304-318-320–942) +90

Elon Individuals

T6. Adel Vadkerti (71-74-68–213) E

T11. Sophia Mancuso (73-74-71–218) +5

T15. Cosette Anderson (73-74-73–220) +7

T29. Svarin Yuenyong (72-78-79–229) +16

T32. Audrey Kennett (73-77-80–230) +17

42. Emily Cohen (71-81-82–234) +21

T43. Emily Nash (76-78-81–235) +22

46. Rae Spears (78-77-84–239) +26

T47. Faith Francioso (79-83-78–240) +27

T47. Isabella Abdullah (79-82-79–240) +27