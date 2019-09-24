Elon Women’s Golf Opens Phoenix Invitational Tied for Third

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Elon University women’s golf is tied for third in the team standings following the first two rounds of the inaugural Phoenix Invitational on Monday, Sept. 23 at Alamance Country Club.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Elon’s A team combined for a 20-over par 588 and is even with Gardner-Webb. College of Charleston is atop the group standings with an eight-under 560, while Wofford is in second after shooting a plus-13 581. Elon’s B team is tied with North Carolina A&T for ninth place at 622.

HIGHLIGHTS

Adel Vadkerti paced the Phoenix with a two-round score of 145 (+3). The junior hit a par-71 in the first round and followed with a three-over 74 in round two. Cosette Anderson and Sophia Mancuso are both tied for 18th after carding a five-over par 147. Rounding out the A team were Svarin Yuenyong and Audrey Kennett, both tied for 29th with an eight-over 150. Anderson totaled nine birdies on the day, Kennett made 25 pars, and Mancuso was right behind her with 24 pars. Collectively, the A team had the second-most birdies with 26 and parred 104 holes.

UP NEXT

Teams conclude the tournament with the final 18 holes tomorrow, Sept. 24. The field is teeing off from holes one and 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Both of Elon’s teams are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. starts, with the A team going off of hole one and the B team from hole 10.

Phoenix Invitational

Sept. 23-24 | Burlington, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Charleston (288-272–560) -8

2. Wofford (291-290–581) +13

T3. Elon (289-299–588) +20

T3. Gardner-Webb (287-301–588) +20

5. Appalachian State (300-289–589) +21

T6. Charleston Southern (292-302–594) +26

T6. Cleveland State (304-290–594) +26

8. Presbyterian (298-301–599) +31

T9. Elon – B (304-318–622) +54

T9. North Carolina A&T (307-315–622) +54

Elon Individuals

T8. Adel Vadkerti (71-74–145) +3

T18. Cosette Anderson (73-74–147) +5

T18. Sophia Mancuso (73-74–147) +5

T29. Svarin Yuenyong (72-78–150) +8

T29. Audrey Kennett (73-77–150) +8

T34. Emily Cohen (71-81–152) +10

T37. Emily Nash (76-78–154) +12

T40. Rae Spears (78-77–155) +13

T48. Isabella Abdullah (79-82–161) +19

T50. Faith Francioso (79-83–162) +20