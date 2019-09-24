Guilford County Stats and Numbers Following Week #5 of the 2019 High School Football Season

**********Looking at those Stats and Numbers after Week #5 of the 2019 High School Football Season…..***********

(Always looking to get more stats and numbers in here.)

*****Rushers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 726 yards on 89 carries with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 145.5 yards per game…

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 595 yards on 94 carries with 8 TD’s…6.32 yards per carry and 148.8 yards per game….4 Games….

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 558 yards on 60 carries, with 7 TD’s…9.3 yards per carry and 11.6 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 38 carries for 489 yards with 5 TD’s…12.9 yards per carry and 97.8 yards per game…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 463 yards on 65 carries with 4 TD’s….7.1 yards per carry and 92.6 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 415 yards rushing on 82 carries with 6 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 83.0 yards a game rushing….

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 407 yards on 82 carries with 2 TD’s….5.0 yards per carry and 101.8 yards per game…

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 363 yards on 68 carries….5.3 yards per carry and 72.6 yards per game…

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 355 on 63 carries rushing yards and 3 TD’s…5.6 per carry and 88.8 yards per game, over four games…

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 330 yards rushing on 66 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.0 yards per carry and 66.0 yards per game..

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 279 yards on 47 carries, with 1 TD…5.9 per carry and 55.8 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 277 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 267 yards on 45 carries and 2 TD’s…5.9 yards per carry and 66.8 yards per game….

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 279 yards on 46 carries, with 2 TD’s…6.1 yards per carry and 55.8 yards per game…

Branson Adams(Dudley HS) with 224 yards on 23 carries, with 4 TD’s…9.7 yards per carry and 44.8 yards per game…

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 209 yards on 32 carries and 2 TD’s…6.5 yards per carry and 52.3 yards per game….

Desmond Thompson(Southern Guilford HS) with 208 yards rushing on 33 carries, with 1 TD…6.3 yards per carry and 52.0 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 191 yards on 43 carries and 1 TD…4.4 yards per carry and 47.8 yards per game..

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 186 yards on 47 carries, with O TD’s…4.0 yards per carry and 37.2 yards per game…

Zephaniah Cole(Eastern Guilford HS) with 180 yards on 25 carries, with 2 TD’s….7.2 yards per carry and 36.0 yards per game….

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 177 yards on 39 carries, with 2 TD’s…4.5 yards per carry and 59.0 yards per game….4 Games…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) 162 yards on 49 carries and 2 TD’s…3.3 per carry and 32.4 yards per game…

Myles Smith(Dudley HS) with 162 yards rushing on 20 carries and 1 TD…8.1 yards per carry and 32.1 yards per game…

Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) with 158 yards on 8 carries with 2 TD’s…19.8 yards per carry and 31.6 yards per game…

Pedro Moreno(High Point Christian Academy) with 150 rushing yards on 19 carries, with 2 TD’s…7.9 per carry and 30.0 yards per game..

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) 140 yards rushing on 25 carries, 5.6 yards per carry and 28 yards per game…

Jordan McInnis(Northern Guilford HS) with 136 yards on 26 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.2 yards per carry and 34 yards per game…

Jackson Powell(High Point Christian Academy) with 135 yards on 17 carries, 7.9 yards per carry and 27.0 yards per game..

Wistar Allen(High Point Christian Academy) with 130 yards on 14 carries with 2 TD’s/9.3 yards per carry and 26.0 yards per game…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) with 126 yards on 20 carries…6.3 yards per carry and 25.2 yards a game…

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 121 yards on 14 carries, with 8.6 yards per carry and 24.2 yards per game…

Cam Allison(Grimsley HS) with 113 yards on 16 carries, with 2 TD’s…7.1 yards per carry and 22.6 yards per game….

Rakeem Muchinson(Northern Guilford HS) with 112 yards on 11 carries, with 2 TD’s…10.2 yards per carry and 28 yards per game…

Jordan Farmer(Southeast Guilford HS) 105 yards on 19 carries, with 2 TD’s….5.5 yards per carry and 26.3 yards per game….4 games…

*****Passers with over 100 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 885 yards, going 64-125 passing, 8 TD’s/7 INT./51.2% passes completed and 177.0 yards per game..

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 705 yards, going 47-95, 7 TD’s/1 INT’s/49.5 % passes completed and 141.0 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 640 yards passing, going 57-87, 5 TD’s/4 INT’s/65.5% on his passes…..

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 32-58 for 635 yards,with 5 TD’s/0 INT’s/55.2% of passes completed and 127.0 yards per game/Crisp 1,131 Total Yards

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 40-87 for 583 yards with 6 TD’s/5 INT/46.6% passes completed and 116.6 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 569 yards going 33-67 passing for 6 TD’s/2 INT/49.3.0% passes completed and 113.8 yards per game…

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 505 passing yards, going 48-88, 4 TD’s/3 INT’s/54.5% of passes completed, 126.3 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 453 yards, going 41-81, 1 TD’s/3 INT’s/50.6% of passes completed and 113 yards per game…4 Games

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 452 yards, going 30-58 for 9 TD’s/1 INT./51.7% of passes completed and 90.4 yards per game…Zellous with 1,010 yards.

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 443 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 2 TD/3 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 110.8 yards per game…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 386 yards, going 25-43 for 4 TD’s/1 INT./58.1% passes complete and 96.5 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 366 yards, going 31-63 for 2 TD’s/6 INT’s/49.20% of passes completed and 91.5 yards per game…

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 258 yards passing, going 20-42/4 TD’s/4 INT’s/47.6% passes completed and 86 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 7-10 for 136 yards for 4 TD’s/1 INT./70.0% of passes completed and 27.2 yards per game…

Manny Elliot(Dudley HS) 5-15 for 102 yards, with 2 TD’s/3 INT’s…33.3% on his passes and 25.5 yards per game….

*****Receivers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 28 receptions for 521 yards and 13 TD’s….

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 18 receptions for 387 yards and 5 TD’s…

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 16 receptions for 344 yards and 4 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 11 receptions for 332 yards and 2 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 15 receptions for 312 yards and 5 TD’s…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 17 receptions for 243 yards and 0 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 13 receptions for 232 yards and 4 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 15 receptions for 223 yards and 0 TD’s..

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 14 receptions for 218 yards and 3 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 16 receptions for 212 yards and 2 TD’s…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) with 15 receptions for 173 yards and 0 TD’s…

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 15 receptions for 167 yards and 3 TD’s…

Adam Akins(Southeast Guilford HS) 10 receptions for 166 yards and 1 TD…3 Games

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 11 receptions for 192 yards and 2 TD’s…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 11 receptions for 166 yards and 0 TD’s…

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 10 receptions for 159 yards and 4 TD’s…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 11 receptions for 154 yards and 0 TD’s…

Elijah Petty(Eastern Guilford HS) 10 receptions for 151 yards and 0 TD’s…

Jaden Hall(Northeast Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 146 yards…

Zeke Nicholson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 13 receptions for 142 yards and 3 TD’s…

Cortez Wilson(Page HS) 6 receptions for 107 yards and 1 TD…

Chuck Conaway(Northern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 107 yards and 0 TD’s…

D’Jay Mobley(Eastern Guilford HS) with 14 receptions for 124 yards and 0 TD’s…