Middle School Football Today Finals:Busy Day for the Northeast Guilford Offense at Bill Bookout Stadium

**********If anybody has that final on Southwest Guilford vs. Kernodle, shoot it our way…**********

Found the Final on Twitter:Southwest Guilford Middle 36, Kenrodle Middle 0…Coutesty of Jackie Clark Johnson

Busy day/afternoon for the Northeast Guilford Middle School Rams today, as their offense was hitting on all cylinders and the Ram defense nearly came up with a shutout, holding Western Guilford scoreless, until DK Abram broke off on a 72-yard run late in the third quarter, and when all of the dust had settled, Northeast Guilford walked away with a convincing 36-6 victory, and on this Tuesday, the NEG Rams quarterback Cameron Hatchell was on the money, delivering what the PA man called, “The Money Ball” for the “Money Play’ on nearly every critical NEG third and fourth down….Hatchell and his backup Mar’Quele Harvey were both very accurate and precise, with the way they ran the NEG Ram Offense on this Tuesday..

Like we mentioned earlier, the NEG ‘D’ was money in the ATM on Hicone Road, on this warm Tuesday afternoon, as well…An all-around effort today from Ryan Fulk’s Rams, and as for Western Guilford, the Tigers have started the season at (0-2), and there is still plenty of work to do, but the Tigers will get their due, and they are not yet through, as the Tigers will be at home on their brand new football field, on College Road, next week…..Coach Sexton will have his young men on the rebound, as they get ready for their third game of the season, coming up very soon….

Final again this afternoon from the Bill Bookout Stadium, on Hicone Road, there at the campus of Northeast Guilford High School and the Northeast Guilford Middle School:

Northeast Guilford Rams 36, Western Guilford 6

Here is the scoring rundown on Today’s/Tuesday’s game…..

End of First Quarter and when you see that final score, you are probably saying, “Wait a minute, this was a close game early”…..

End of First Quarter without further delay:Northeast Guilford 0, Western Guilford 0

NEG gets on the scoreboard there at Bill Bookout Stadium with 6:58 left in the Second Quarter, as Anthony Rivers felt like he was ripping of Philip Rivers, or Doc Rivers, and Anthony Rivers gets the Pick Six, and Rivers gets flowing down the field, going 65 yards to ‘The House’. and with the Rivers Return of the intercepted pass and subsequent score, NEG goes up 6-0, over Western…The two-point run fails and with 6:58 before intermission, Northeast Guilford is in front, 6-0 Rams…

NEG in front to stay for the entire day/afternoon, as none-to-soon Cameron Hatchell, the NEG QB, says the sky’s the limit and he ‘takes it to the moon’, with a 24-yard pass completion to Caleb James and on the XPT run, Hatchell takes it across the goal line, and now with 4:27 left until halftime, NEG leads Western, 14-0….

And that would be our Halftime Score today/Tuesday afternoon, from Bill Bookout Stadium….

Halftime:Northeast Guilford 14, Western Guilford 0

Coach Ryan’s Rams were rolling, and Coach Ryan Fulk watched his Rams go up 22-0 on a 12-yard pass play from NEG QB Cameron Hatchell to Isaiah Irvin, and then Hatchell hooked up with Dennis Fountain on the two-point conversion, and with 2:27 to play in the Third Quarter, NEG has now run out to a 22-0 advantage…

The Third Quarter assault by the Rams was not complete yet, as NEG recovered the ensuing kickoff after the TD pass from maybe Sylvia’s brother, instead of Sylvia’s mother, like we had the other day on here, as it was like Cameron Hatchell was passing the football like Sylvia Hatchell used to at UNC, before they made her give up her whistle, but like we said, NEG got that loose football on the kickoff and snared the fumbled pumpkin, as they used to say, in Andy Griffith’s “What It Was, Was Football”, and once the Northeast Guilford Rams got that football/pigskin/pumpkin back, they weren’t about to give it up…

NEG scored on a short 3-yard run by Bryce Taylor and then Rakeem Smith ran in for the two-point conversion and now with just 51.8 seconds to go in the Third Period, NEG has extended that lead to, 30-0….Hatchell would march the Rams down there, and then Gurley, or one the Hicone Road Northeast Guilford Rams, would get that ball/”Money Ball” to paydirt….Didn’t really see Todd Gurley out there today, but the Northeast Guilford Rams didn’t need to LA Rams back, from Tarboro, N.C., NEG had plenty of talent to go around today, and it was all hands on deck, for the kids from Hicone Road….

As we were talking about in our opening statements, the game smelled like a shutout, looked like a shutout, it evened sounded like a shutout, as the NEG PA man was calling out the details….

But, in a burst of speed, DK Abram ran the football 72 yards from scrimmage, for a Western Guilford touchdown, with just 15.2 seconds on the Third Quarter clock…Abram beat the clock, and he slipped past the Northeast Guilford defense, and Abram made out like Abraham, Martin and John and the kid from the WG Tigers went, “All The Way”….They were saying over by the fence, that he “might go all the way”, well the kid did, he did “Go All The Way” and that was one of the bright spots for Western Guilford Middle School today….End of Third Quarter:Northeast Guilford 30, Western Guilford 6

Unfortunately for WG, their fortunes ended right then and there, and NEG got to paint the Hicone Water Tower dark blue after the game….Just like they do down in Raleigh where they paint it(The Bell Tower) Wolfpack Red, for N.C. State victories and over in Chapel Hill, where they paint the Bell Tower Tar Heel blue, when the Heels come through and get the win…If APP State is is town, you may get to save your paint brushes fellows…

NEG saved nothing and the younger RAMS held nothing back today, even as the game time was waning, and the second unit took the field on Offense, NEG found the end zone….The RAMS put up the last points of the day, when backup QB Mar’Quele Harvey connected with Jacob Freeman for the 9-yard TD pass, with just 2:37 left in the game, and NEG behind a stellar day from starter Cameron Hatchell and his backup Mar’Quele Harvey, the Rams rolled to 36-6 win on this Tuesday, at the historic Bill Bookout Stadium….The last two-point pass by Harvey failed, as NEG had been penalized and they went for two, from about thirty yards out….

That final today gang was, NEG 36, WG 6 and if we had to give out a Player of the Game today, we would be leaning towards Cameron Hatchell…He did a great job of leading his team up-and-down the field and in the end, more times than not, behind the leadership of Hatchell, Northeast Guilford ended up in the end zone….

Fine job by Coach Ryan Fulk and his NEG Middle School Rams today, and there should be something in this write up for everyone, Mom, Dad, the players, the sons and daughters, teachers, fellow students and even the gang up at the Family Dollar…This post should cover all age groups and all of the bases, as the NEG Rams hope to go places this season…

Thanks again Coach Fulk, and if we need to re-load any of the info, let me know….And good to see Coach Sexton and his Tigers on this Tuesday…

Have a good night and your Final Score, for a Final Time:

Northeast Guilford Middle School Rams 36, Western Guilford Middle School Tigers 6