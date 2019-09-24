Tuesday Night High School Scoreboard(9/24/19)
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Western Alamance HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 2
Boys Varsity Soccer
Western Alamance HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 3
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 2, Page HS: 0
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Page HS: 2
Boys Soccer:
Glenn 4, Bishop McGuinness 3
Just a college note:
Cam Blankenship had 16 kills during Guilford volleyball’s 3-2 win over Washington and Lee on Tuesday night. The Quakers defeated the Generals for the first time since 1997.
