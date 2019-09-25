Middle School Football Today in Guilford County(9/25/19)

**********Middle School Football for Today in Guilford County…..**********

Wednesday September 25:

Allen Middle at Jackson Middle game at Ben L. Smith HS 5pm(Claude Manzi Stadium)

Northwest Guilford Middle at Mendenhall 5pm(Deebs Young Stadium)

Southern Guilford at The Lincoln Academy 5pm(JA Tarpley Stadium)

Penn-Griffin at Welborn Middle 5pm(A.J. Simeon Stadium)

Ferndale Middle at Allen Jay Prep 5pm

Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford 5:30pm(Tommy Grayson Stadium)

Northern Guilford at Jamestown Middle 5:30pm(Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS)

Coming up on Thursday September 26:

Swann Middle at Kiser 5pm(Jamieson Stadium/Grimsley HS)

Scores from Tuesday September 24:

Northeast Guilford 36, Western Guilford Middle 6

Southwest Guilford 36, Kernodle Middle 0