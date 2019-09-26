Coach Res will not be back with the Carolina Cobras in 2020:Defensive Coordinator gone, in second major change for the team this week
from the Carolina Cobras on Twitter…..
Carolina Cobras
@CarCobras
Breaking News:
**********It has been announced tonight that Defensive Coordinator Joshua Resignalo/Coach Res will not be back with the Carolina Cobras in the 2020 season. We thank him for his time in Carolina and wish him the very best in his future!**********
Once a Cobra, always a Cobra.
