College Men’s Soccer Final: Hampden-Sydney 3, Guilford 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spell Carr and Doug Hogan scored for the Tigers as Hampden-Sdyney College won at Guilford College, 3-1, on Wednesday night.

Due to a new scheduling format, the contest was a non-conference game for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) teams. The Tigers improved to 4-5 while the Quakers dropped to 2-5-1 on the season.

Following a Guilford foul in the box, HS-C earned a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Carr buried the shot for the 1-0 lead.

Hampden-Sydney pushed the margin to 2-1 at the 14:10 mark on an own goal. Carr fired a corner to the near post. A Quaker defender headed the ball to the ground and it ricocheted past the goal line.

Hogan logged the visitors final tally in the 41st minute. He collected a loose ball in the box and shot past Quaker goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen. The score remained 3-0 at the break.

The home team scored at the 55:02 mark. Rodrigo Gudino’s pass found Ricky Aguilar behind the HS-C backline. His shot was deflected by goalie Ian Connor but still found the back of the net. The tally was his team-leading fifth of the season.

Hampden-Sydney led in shots (11-4) and corner kicks (4-2). Guilford had the edge in possession percentage, 53-47.

Van Kampen had four saves for the Quakers. Connor stopped two GC shots.

The Quakers host Ferrum College on Saturday (9/28). Game time is 7 p.m. and is part of Guilford’s Homecoming festivities.