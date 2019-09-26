Danny Pigge Ameriprise Financial/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of September 20

The Dudley Defensive Line caused disruption and havoc all night long at Southeast Guilford, last Friday night….Dudley High School came away with the victory and in the process, the Panthers came out of there, with a 23-0 shutout win…A “Shout Out” to Panthers and the fine work turned in by their defensive front three and with Page, Murphy and company clogging up the middle and the sides, for SEG there was no place to run and no place to hide…

Dudley getting it done and their Defensive Front, are our Danny Pigge Players of the Week…..Defensive front line got the job done, in a big way, last Friday night…..

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)