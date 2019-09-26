Elon Cross Country to Compete at Panorama Farms Invitational

ELON, N.C. – After earning team titles at their last meet, the Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to race at the Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday morning, Sept. 27, hosted by the University of Virginia. The meet begins with the men’s 8K race at 9:30 a.m. followed by the women’s 6K at 10:15 a.m.

Follow @ElonXCTF

Updates of the meet will be posted on the teams’ social media pages on Twitter and Instagram at the handle, @ElonXCTF. Live results are also available on the team’s schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

About the Field

There will be 16 teams racing on the women’s side and 18 for the men at the meet. Notable schools scheduled to compete on Friday include Charlotte, Florida, High Point, Kentucky, Liberty, Michigan State, Virginia, William & Mary, Wake Forest, Winthrop and Wofford.

Last Time Out

Elon raced at the JMU Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14. Competing at the site of the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Cross Country Championships, the Phoenix men’s and women’s teams came away with team titles at the meet with the Elon men posting 39 points and the maroon and gold women tallying 32.

The Phoenix also had individuals take first in both races with Andrew Miller winning the men’s 8K and Scolasticah Kemei taking individualist honors in the women’s 6K. Miller clocked a time of 26:02.3 and was one of three runners to finish in the top-10 for Elon. Kemei won her second race in as many meets and as the senior clocked a time of 21:06.6 – breaking into the program’s top-10 performance list. Senior Melissa Anastasakis was the runner-up in the women’s race with a time of 21:39.0, just missing out on matching her personal-best.

Phoenix Sweep CAA Weekly Awards

The performance by Miller and Kemei led to the pair sweeping the CAA Cross Country weekly awards last week. Miller earned his first CAA Men’s Runner of the Week accolade of his career while Kemei took her second league weekly accolade of the season so far.

Up Next

Elon opens the month of October with a race at the Royals XC Challenge on Friday, Oct. 11, in Charlotte, N.C.