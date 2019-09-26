Football in Full Force Finals for a Thursday Night(9/26/19):Swann, Northern Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Eastern Alamance and Glenn among are early Leaders/Winners
Laying out the game plan and the schedule, as some of the finals begin to come in….
Middle School Football Today Final:
Swann 16 vs. Kiser 14
Kiser(1-1)/Swann(1-1)
Varsity Football Tonight…..
Glenn 41, High Point Central 0
Glenn(3-2) at High Point Central(0-6)
Junior Varsity Football Tonight…..
Northern Guilford 58, McMichael 0
Northern Guilford(4-0) at McMichael(0-3)
Eastern Alamance 47, Northeast Guilford 20
Eastern Alamance(4-0) at Northeast Guilford(0-4)
Eastern Guilford 26, Burlington Williams 0
Eastern Guilford(2-3) at Burlington Williams(2-2)
Southwest Guilford 28, Page 8
Southwest Guilford(3-1)/Page(1-4)
Southeast Guilford(1-3) at Asheboro(2-1)
Ragdale(1-2) at Mount Tabor(2-2)
Western Guilford(2-2) OPEN
Northwest Guilford(2-3) OPEN
Southern Guilford(2-1) OPEN
Grimsley(4-1) OPEN
Dudley(3-1) OPEN
Smith(1-2) OPEN
High Point Central(0-3) OPEN
High Point Andrews No Team this season..
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football at Jaycee Park:
12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Lewis Center JCPE 6:15pm
12U Windsor Center vs. 12U Peeler Center JCPE 7:30pm
