Football in Full Force Finals for a Thursday Night(9/26/19):Swann, Northern Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Eastern Alamance and Glenn among are early Leaders/Winners

Laying out the game plan and the schedule, as some of the finals begin to come in….

Middle School Football Today Final:

Swann 16 vs. Kiser 14

Kiser(1-1)/Swann(1-1)

Varsity Football Tonight…..

Glenn 41, High Point Central 0

Glenn(3-2) at High Point Central(0-6)

Junior Varsity Football Tonight…..

Northern Guilford 58, McMichael 0

Northern Guilford(4-0) at McMichael(0-3)

Eastern Alamance 47, Northeast Guilford 20

Eastern Alamance(4-0) at Northeast Guilford(0-4)

Eastern Guilford 26, Burlington Williams 0

Eastern Guilford(2-3) at Burlington Williams(2-2)

Southwest Guilford 28, Page 8

Southwest Guilford(3-1)/Page(1-4)

Southeast Guilford(1-3) at Asheboro(2-1)

Ragdale(1-2) at Mount Tabor(2-2)

Western Guilford(2-2) OPEN

Northwest Guilford(2-3) OPEN

Southern Guilford(2-1) OPEN

Grimsley(4-1) OPEN

Dudley(3-1) OPEN

Smith(1-2) OPEN

High Point Central(0-3) OPEN

High Point Andrews No Team this season..

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football at Jaycee Park:

12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Lewis Center JCPE 6:15pm

12U Windsor Center vs. 12U Peeler Center JCPE 7:30pm