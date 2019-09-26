Football in Full Force Tonight(9/26/19) with JV Football, Varsity Football, Middle School Football, plus Parks and Rec Football

Varsity Football Tonight…..

Glenn(2-2) at High Point Central(0-5) at A.J Simeon Stadium

Junior Varsity Football Tonight…..

Page(1-3) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)

Southeast Guilford(1-3) at Asheboro(2-1)

Eastern Alamance(3-0) at Northeast Guilford(0-3)

Some wild scores turned in by the Eastern Alamance JV’s….Eastern Alamance topped Burlington Cummings 53-0…EA over Southern Alamance in OT, 56-54…EA stopped Burlington Williams, 63-48…Some wild scores at that…EA JV averaging 57 points a game….

Eastern Guilford(1-3) at Burlington Williams(2-1)

Ragdale(1-2) at Mount Tabor(2-2)

Northern Guilford(3-0) at McMichael(0-2)

Western Guilford(2-2) OPEN

Northwest Guilford(2-3) OPEN

Southern Guilford(2-1) OPEN

Grimsley(4-1) OPEN

Dudley(3-1) OPEN

Smith(1-2) OPEN

High Point Central(0-3) OPEN

High Point Andrews No Team this season..

Middle School Football Today:

Swann vs. Kiser(1-0) at Jamieson Stadium 5pm

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football at Jaycee Park:

12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Lewis Center JCPE 6:15pm

12U Windsor Center vs. 12U Peeler Center JCPE 7:30pm