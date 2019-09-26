Football in Full Force Tonight(9/26/19) with JV Football, Varsity Football, Middle School Football, plus Parks and Rec Football
Varsity Football Tonight…..
Glenn(2-2) at High Point Central(0-5) at A.J Simeon Stadium
Junior Varsity Football Tonight…..
Page(1-3) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)
Southeast Guilford(1-3) at Asheboro(2-1)
Eastern Alamance(3-0) at Northeast Guilford(0-3)
Some wild scores turned in by the Eastern Alamance JV’s….Eastern Alamance topped Burlington Cummings 53-0…EA over Southern Alamance in OT, 56-54…EA stopped Burlington Williams, 63-48…Some wild scores at that…EA JV averaging 57 points a game….
Eastern Guilford(1-3) at Burlington Williams(2-1)
Ragdale(1-2) at Mount Tabor(2-2)
Northern Guilford(3-0) at McMichael(0-2)
Western Guilford(2-2) OPEN
Northwest Guilford(2-3) OPEN
Southern Guilford(2-1) OPEN
Grimsley(4-1) OPEN
Dudley(3-1) OPEN
Smith(1-2) OPEN
High Point Central(0-3) OPEN
High Point Andrews No Team this season..
Middle School Football Today:
Swann vs. Kiser(1-0) at Jamieson Stadium 5pm
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football at Jaycee Park:
12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Lewis Center JCPE 6:15pm
12U Windsor Center vs. 12U Peeler Center JCPE 7:30pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.