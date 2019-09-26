Greensboro College’ Anna Rae Porcelli’s Second Half Goal Vaults Pride Women’s Soccer To 1-0 Victory Over Ferrum College

Porcelli’s Second Half Goal Vaults Pride Women To 1-0 Victory Over Ferrum College

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director, at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Anna Rae Porcelli took advantage of a golden opportunity in the second half to lift the Greensboro College women’s soccer team past the Panthers of Ferrum College Thursday 1-0.

Despite out shooting the Panthers 5-1 in the first half, the Pride went into the halftime break in a scoreless tie.

However, Greensboro got the game’s lone goal just six minutes into the second half. After a ball was deflected by a Panthers defender just outside the 18-yard box, Porcelli collected the loose ball and made a couple of defenders miss before firing a blast into the upper right hand corner of the goal for her fourth goal of the season.

Ferrum then began to push numbers forward over the final 30 minutes of play but the Greensboro defense held strong to secure the shutout victory.

“It was a hard fought victory today,” Head Coach Jordan May said. “The girls showed some great effort and got a much needed win against a solid team as we head into conference play.”

Kelsey Emrich picked up the win in goal for the Pride after stopping the one shot she faced on goal. The Pride finished with six shots on goal as Logan Schnabl had a team-high three shots.

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they travel to Salem College in Winston-Salem, N.C. to open USA South Athletic Conference play.