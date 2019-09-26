Wednesday Night Sports Scoreboard(9/25/19)
Girls Varsity Tennis
Northwest Guilford HS: 5, Grimsley High School: 4
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
West Forsyth High School: 1, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 1, West Forsyth High School: O
