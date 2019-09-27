Elon Cross Country: Kemei Sets School Record at UVA Panorama Farms Invitational

EARLYSVILLE, Va. – Behind a new school-record from senior Scolasticah Kemei, the Elon University cross country programs closed out competition on Friday, Sept. 27, at the UVA Panorama Farms Invitational at the Panorama Farms Cross Country Course.

Men’s Results (.PDF) • Women’s Results (.PDF)

Kemei clocked a time of 20:44 in the women’s 6K race, setting a new program record in the process. The Eldoret, Kenya, native also finished in the top-10 of the competitive field, coming across the line in sixth overall.

The Phoenix women ended the meet fourth overall with 143 points, beating notable schools Liberty, Florida, Virginia and fellow Colonial Athletic Association foe and defending league champion William & Mary. Michigan State took first with 42 points followed by Yale (98) and Kentucky (143).

In the men’s 8K race, the maroon and gold men were 14th overall in the field with 419 points. Host Virginia won the meet on the men’s side with 35 points with Michigan State far behind in second with 82.

Men’s Recap

For the third straight meet, Andrew Miller led the Phoenix as the sophomore came across the line in 56th overall with a time of 25:24.3. Senior Richie Kasper was next for Elon with his time of 26:22.1 followed by Connor White at 26:48.1.

Aidan Tierney was fourth on the team with his time of 27:05.6 while Kieran Ungemach rounded out the top-five times with a 27:08.8.

Women’s Recap

Kemei broke Kimberly Johansen’s previous school record of 20:51 in the women’s 6K as the senior stayed near the lead pack for the majority of the race. Elon saw newcomer Maria Ahm break into the program’s top-10 performance list in the race with a time of 21:24.2 while finishing 21st overall.

Melissa Anastasakis was the third Phoenix runner to cross the finish line for the maroon and gold, clocking a time of 21:50.4 and was 35th overall. Hannah Preeo was 42nd in the race with a time of 22:02.2 while Bridget Kanaley was the fifth Elon runner to finish with her time of 22:26.4 and 53rd overall.

Up Next

The Phoenix returns to competition on Oct. 11, at the Royals XC Challenge in Charlotte, N.C.

Results – Elon Men

Elon – 14th (419)

56. Andrew Miller – 25:24.3

105. Richie Kasper – 26:22.1

122. Connor White – 26:48.1

129. Aidan Tierney – 27:05.6

131. Kieran Ungemach – 27:08.6

137. Dillon Selfors – 27:24.7

140. Tamer Metwalli – 27:26.6

142. Martin Adams – 27:35.4

157. Mitchell Shannon – 29:05.5

Results – Elon Women

Elon – 4th (143)

6. Scolasticah Kemei – 20:44.2

21. Maria Ahm – 21:24.2

35. Melissa Anastasakis – 21:50.4

42. Hannah Preeo – 22:02.2

53. Bridget Kanaley – 22:26.4

61. Maggie Springer – 22:38.8

75. Anna Twomey – 22:50.5

107. Emily Smith – 23:43.2

115. Hannah Miller – 23:50.4

120. Sophia Tasselmyer – 24:03.3

133. Sami King – 24:30.7

134. Grace Dellapa – 24:34.5

135. Lauren Lynch – 24:34.5

147. Kelley McCarten – 26:24.2