Elon Football Family Weekend Game Heat Management Plan

ELON, N.C. – With temperatures expected to reach the 90s on Saturday, Sept. 28, Elon University Athletics will implement a heat plan to assist fans in enjoying the football game at 2:00 p.m. while managing the heat.

Available Medical Personnel

Any fan that feels overheated should visit medical personnel located at the stadium’s northwest corner of the stadium behind section 107 on the concourse.

Free and Discounted Water

A limited supply of free bottled water is available to attendees, as well as reduced price water for sale. Two water-only kiosks will be located in the stadium near the main entrance to Rhodes Stadium. Throughout the stadium concessions areas, water will be priced at $2.

Bring Your Own Water

Fans attending Saturday’s game will be allowed to bring up to two (2) sealed bottles of water or other non-alcoholic beverages into Rhodes Stadium.

Shade and Misting Stations

Misting stations and tents will be located in three of the four corners of Rhodes Stadium to provide a way to cool off during the game.

In addition to the heat plan elements above, all fans are encouraged to be mindful of the weather before and during the game. Tips to enjoy a warm weather game include:

-Wear a hat and light-fitting, light-colored clothing.

-Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during and after the game.

-Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol.

-Use sunscreen and reapply periodically.

-Immediately seek assistance of game day staff and on-site medical personnel if you need assistance.

With enhancements in place to assist fans in managing the heat, Elon Athletics is excited to host what is expected to be a lively crowd with an excellent atmosphere. Fans without tickets to the game can still purchase tickets by clicking here.