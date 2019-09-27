Elon Volleyball Opens League Play Against Hofstra, Northeastern

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball returns to Schar Center this weekend as the Phoenix (5-8) opens conference play against Hofstra and Northeastern. First serve against the Pride (7-5) is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The maroon and gold then takes on the Huskies (6-6) Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m.

COVERAGE

Updates for all of Elon’s matches will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonVB. Live stats will be available, and both matches will be streamed on Elon Sports Vision.

SERIES HISTORY

-vs. Hofstra: The Pride is ahead 9-1 in the all-time series. Elon earned its first win in the series with a 3-2 decision on Nov. 3, 2017 in Alumni Gymnasium, however Hofstra took both meetings last season in straight sets.

The Pride is the defending CAA Champion and was picked to finish second in the league’s preseason poll. Senior outside hitter Laura Masciullo was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the second straight season. Hofstra is looking to snap a two-match skid after falling to Oregon 3-0 on Sept. 20 and losing to Duke 3-1 on Sept. 21.

-vs. Northeastern: The Phoenix trails the Huskies (6-6) in the series, 9-3. Northeastern edged Elon 19-7 in set five to take the first of two meetings last year on Sept. 30 in Boston, Mass. The Huskies then earned a 3-0 victory in the second go-around on Oct. 26 in Schar Center.

Northeastern is coming off a 3-0 loss to Syracuse on Sept. 20. The Huskies were selected fifth in the preseason poll.

UVA OUTLASTS PHOENIX, 3-2

The Phoenix was able to force a fifth set against tournament hosts Virginia last weekend at the Jefferson Cup. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers came out quick in the decisive set to hold off the maroon and gold for a 3-2 final.

Leah Daniel led both teams with a match-high 19 kills. She hit .289 and added eight digs with five blocks. Kellyn Trowse was right behind Daniel with 18 kills (.273) and finished with nine digs, three blocks, and a service ace. Nori Thomas also reached double-digit kills with 11, Kodi Garcia contributed 25 assists and 11 digs, and Haylie Clark turned in 23 assists. Jordan Gower posted her third-straight double-digit dig performance with 13, and Jenn Krzeminski tied her season high with eight blocks.

Elon was looking for its second win over a Power-5 program and second against an ACC opponent this season. The Phoenix defeated Wake Forest 3-2 at home on Sunday, Sept. 15.

DANIEL PICKS UP SECOND ALL-TOURNEY NOD OF THE SEASON

Daniel was named to the Jefferson Cup All-Tournament Team after tallying 48 kills (4.00/set), two service aces, 16 digs (1.33/set), eight blocks (0.67.set), and 54.0 points. She posted a .343 attack percentage through Elon’s three matches in Charlottesville, Va. last weekend.

The honor marks the second time this season Daniel has earned the distinction. The sophomore from Zionsville, Ind. received all-tourney honors at the Sheraton Invitational, hosted by Robert Morris on Aug. 30-31.

UP NEXT

Elon travels to Charleston, S.C. next Friday, Oct. 4 for a 7 p.m. match against the Cougars. The Phoenix then heads to Wilmington, N.C. to play the Seahawks in a 1 p.m. tilt two days later on Oct. 6.