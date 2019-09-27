Enhancements to Elon’s Rhodes Stadium Fan Experience

ELON, N.C. – Elon University Athletics is pleased to announce enhancements for fans visiting Rhodes Stadium for an Elon football game. New in 2019, fans will have new ticketing options, enhanced concessions and more.

Ticketing

Elon Athletics has upgraded its ticket scanners at gates to Rhodes Stadium to expedite entry to the venue before home games. Fans also have the option to print their tickets at home or use mobile ticketing to avoid the long lines at Will Call, allowing more time for tailgating fun before entering the stadium.

Enhanced Concessions

Once inside Rhodes Stadium, make your way to any of the concession stands around the stadium to try some of our new food options. Alongside traditional favorites of hamburgers and hot dogs, our concessions feature Domino’s Pizza, pit beef sandwiches, crab cake sandwiches and Elon’s very own Andouille Sausage created by Giacomo’s Sausage. We also offer vegan and gluten free options at all our concessions stands.

Enhanced Team Entrance

As the pregame clock winds down to zero and anticipation of kickoff builds, the Phoenix emerges from its locker room at the northwest corner of the stadium and the team’s introduction blares on the video board. As the team gets in place at the top of the hill next to the Phoenix statue, the team will now be covered by maroon and gold smoke before emerging from the cover to rush for the home sideline as the Fire of the Carolinas plays the fight song.

Scoring Celebration

Touchdown Elon! Fans used to hearing the boom of a cannon after Elon touchdowns and field goals can now hear the sound of a bell rung at field level. The bell is a tribute to Alamance County’s long history with the railroad industry and the many bells on Elon’s campus both historically and present day. In Alamance building, the bell that hung above in the Main Administration building prior to the 1923 fire that leveled the structure is on display as a symbol of Elon’s perseverance and its rise from the ashes and growth to the Elon University of today. This rise from the ashes inspired Elon’s present-day mascot, the Phoenix.

For more information about game day at Elon, fans are welcome to visit Elon’s new game day information page at elonphoenix.com/gameday for any information needed before, during and after their visit to the game.