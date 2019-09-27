Football In Focus – September 26, 2019 – The Video Interviews
Andy Durham interviews Brian Herndon, Athletic Director of Ragsdale High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Chris Lyle, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Dante Bovian, Western Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Myles Crisp, Southern Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.