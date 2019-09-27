Football In Focus – September 26, 2019 – The Video Interviews

Posted by Don Moore on September 27, 2019 at 11:29 am under High School | Be the First to Comment


Andy Durham interviews Brian Herndon, Athletic Director of Ragsdale High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.


Andy Durham interviews Chris Lyle, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.


Andy Durham interviews Dante Bovian, Western Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.


Andy Durham interviews Myles Crisp, Southern Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 26, 2019.

