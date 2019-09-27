Guilford College Men’s Cross Country Quakers Compete at Queens City Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Guilford men’s cross country team competed at the Queens City Invitational Friday evening and finished 39th out of 42 teams.

Augusta University took first place overall with a team score of 21. Milligan College earned a second-place finish with 89 points, while Flagler College rounded out the top three with 109 points.

Individually, Mathew Chesum of Benedict College and Jacob Poston of Augusta crossed the finish line first with times of 24 minutes and 36 seconds on the eight-kilometer course. Crossing next in the college division was Marcus Graham (24:51) of Flagler before the Augusta trio of Chase Kennedy (24:52), Hunter Kimball (25:10), and Kai Brickey (25:24) finished next.

For the Quakers, Zach Crane finished in 32:05 while Jayson Medrano posted a time of 33:28. Also competing for Guilford were Justin France (33:41), Dierell Parker (33:46), and Darby Houghton (35:25).

Guilford is back in action Friday, October 18 at the Vertcross Invitational hosted by High Point University.