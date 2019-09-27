Guilford College Women’s Cross Country Competes At Queen City Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Guilford’s women’s cross country team competed at the Queen City Invitational Friday.

James Madison University took top team honors with 41 points while Milligan College (86 points) and College of Charleston (165 points) finished second and third, respectively.

Individually, Micha Weathers of Augusta University paced all runners with a time of 18 minutes and one second on the five-kilometer course. Benedict College’s Stellah Kiptui finished second with a mark of 18:13 and Brooke Manion of James Madison crossed the line third in 18:15. Rounding out the top five were Milligan’s Gabrielle Mardis (18:16) and Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Janet Kwambai (18:19).

For Guilford, Emily Winder completed the course in 20:58 which is the 10th fastest 5k time in program history. Also competing for the Quakers were Ananya Bernardo (28:52) and Rania Ettorchi (29:03).

Guilford runs next at the VertCross Invitational hosted by High Point University on October 18.