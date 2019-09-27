Guilford Men’s Golf Ranked Fifth In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team ranked fifth in the NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday. The selections were made by Division III men’s golf coaches in the Golf Coaches’ Association of America.

The Quakers earned 363 points, which was only four points behind fourth-place Wittenberg University (367). Earning the top spot in the poll was Emory University with 490 total points and 13 first-place votes. Reigning National Champion Illinois Wesleyan University ranked second with 479 votes and four first-place votes, while Huntingdon College finished third with 448 points and the remaining three first-place votes.

Guilford finished 11th out of 18 teams at the NCAA Division III Fall Preview Tournament September 14-15 where ten of the nation’s top-12 teams ranked in last week’s Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll participated in the 54-hole tourney on the par-72, 6,902-yard Champions Course at the PGA National Resort.

James Mishoe finished tied for 23rd (78-71-78-227) while Zachary Evens earned a share of 31st place (77-79-73-229). Rounding out the scoring for the Quakers were Addison Manring (230, T38), Louis Lambert (237, T59), and Kell Graham (238, T61).

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers continue their fall season at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in Columbus, Ohio, September 30-October 1.

Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll- September 27

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Emory (13) 490 2 2 Illinois Wesleyan (4) 479 1 3 Huntingdon (3) 448 3 4 Wittenberg 367 6 5 Guilford 363 4 6 Washington & Lee 358 9 7 Carnegie Mellon 355 7 8 Methodist 348 5 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 309 8 10 Concordia (TX) 258 10