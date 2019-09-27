Guilford Ranked In Preseason ODAC Women’s Swimming Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s swimming coaches ranked Guilford 13th in their annual preseason poll announced Friday. The Quakers received 19 points in the 13-team rankings.

Washington and Lee University took the top spot with 144 points and 12 first-place votes. Roanoke College earned second place with 128 points, while Randolph-Macon College rounded out the top-three with 127 points and one first-place vote.

Coach Brad Herndon enters his second season at the helm. Last season, Guilford finished 11th at the ODAC Women’s Swimming Championships.

The Quakers return several key members in senior Carolyn O’Halloran and sophomore Rebecca Shenhouse. O’Halloran set the school record in the 50-yard freestyle during the 2019 ODAC Championships with a time of 26.16 seconds while Shenhouse broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a one minute, 15.79-second finish at the ODAC Championships.

Guilford opens the 2019-20 season Saturday, October 5 when it hosts the Guilford College Invitational at the Greensboro Aquatic Center at 10:00 a.m.