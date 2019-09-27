High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, with “Brian Herndon Night” at Ragsdale HS

from Thursday night:

Glenn 41, High Point Central 0

Glenn(3-2) at High Point Central(0-6)

**********Tonight/Friday**********

Grimsley(5-0) at Knightdale(5-0)…Hoping to have the Grimsley Voice, or Jerry Stafford at this game, tracking it for GreensboroSports.com….Whirlies trying to keep the ball and the streak rolling…

Highland Springs, Virginia(4-0) at Page(1-4)….D.J. Wagner at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…Tough matchup for the Pirates, but teams have won before, when “Facing the Giants”….

Burlington Williams(3-2) at Eastern Guilford(2-3)…Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…Homecoming for the EG Wildcats and looking for a very big game from QB Kamell Smith…

South Iredell(2-3) at Dudley(4-1)….Dennis Williamson at this game, tracking it for us for GreensboroSports.com…Panthers starting to have that “feeling” and have this game in the house…”It’s in the Panthers’ House”…A line that coach DeNorris Best needs to get a patent on…

Mount Tabor(2-3) at Ragdale(2-3)…..This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, on GreensboroSports Radio….This will be “Brian Herndon Night” at Ragsdale High School, and the former RHS Tigers’ athletic director will be honored at halftime of this ballgame…Game with Don Tilley and our crew on GreensboroSports Radio….From Kenneth Miller Stadium in Jamestown tonight, Ragsdale vs. Mount Tabor, and it is “Brian Herndon Night” and you can hear it on GreensboroSports Radio, with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week…

Smith(1-4) at Raleigh Wakefield(3-2)…Hoping to get the word from Clint Miller at this game, for GreensboroSports.com…..Got to get Jordan Williams jumping in Raleigh tonight….

Asheboro(1-3) at Southeast Guilford(2-3)…..Homecoming for the SEG Falcons and hoping to get John S. and his tracking team to send us the scores on the game to GreensboroSports.com…Should be a very large crowd on hand to support the Falcons this evening and offense needs a booster shot, and they are working, to get it working in a large way tonight….Fairley and McQuitty will have get running yards to allow the passing game to be effective….

Northeast Guilford(3-1) at Eastern Alamance(4-0)…..Major major Mid-State 3-A game here tonight in Mebane…

McMichael(0-4) at Northern Guilford(3-1)…..At Johnny Roscoe Stadium, where the Nighthawks look to open up Mid State 3-A play, at (1-0)….

Jordan Matthews(1-4) at High Point Andrews(3-1)….Andrews needs this game to maintain their march toward a playoff berth, in 2019….

High Point Christian Academy(4-1) at Asheville School(1-4) 7pm…The HPCA Cougars looking to bounce back after that loss last time out to, Charlotte Country Day….

Bishop McGuinness(1-4) at Bartlett Yancey(5-0)….Some are saying “The Buc Stops Here”, but right now, the Bartlett Yancey Buccaneers can’t be stopped….They have been on a roll….Game in a very tough town on a Friday night, Yanceyville…

Northwest Guilford(2-3) BYE

Western Guilford(3-2) BYE)

Southwest Guilford(3-2) BYE

Southern Guilford(3-2) BYE

**********Interviews available now from last night’s Football in Focus Show, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, with Brian Herndon(Ragsdale HS), Chris Lyle(Grimsley HS), Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) and Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS)….Check them out now, when you Click On to GreensboroSports Radio….**********

PICKS

Grimsley

Highland Springs

Eastern Guilford

Dudley

Ragsdale

Raleigh Wakefield

Southeast Guilford

Eastern Alamance

Northern Guilford

High Point Andrews

High Point Christian

Bartlett Yancey

++++++++++Sort of a slow year, Picks now at (39-16) for the season….++++++++++

This Week’s Top Ten Poll

1)Grimsley(5-0)

2)Dudley(4-1)

3)Northern Guilford(3-1)

4)Northeast Guilford(3-1)

5)Southwest Guilford(3-2)

6)Ragsdale(2-3)

7)Southern Guilford(3-2)

8)Western Guilford(3-2)

9)High Point Christian(4-1)

10)Southeast Guilford(2-3)